Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CABGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,188.00 to 1,117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.83.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.08. 74,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,387. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

