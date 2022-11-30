CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0961 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $77.44 million and $12.29 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,128.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010217 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00040286 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00245786 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09572547 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $8,719,680.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

