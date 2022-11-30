Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.33. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

