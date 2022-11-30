Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,681 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Centene were worth $17,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in Centene by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Centene by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Centene by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Shares of CNC opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

