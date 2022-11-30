Century Financial Co. Announces Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Century Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CYFL opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. Century Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Century Financial Company Profile

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

