Century Financial Co. Announces Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.
Century Financial Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of CYFL opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. Century Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.
Century Financial Company Profile
