CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 628.6% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII stock remained flat at $10.03 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VII alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VII

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.