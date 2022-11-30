CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFEW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,980. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

