Chainbing Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $654.32 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00007703 BTC on exchanges. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $654.32 million and $5,714.09 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

