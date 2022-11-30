Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Short Interest Update

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 418.2% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chenghe Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEA. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $6,355,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,532,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,810,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Chenghe Acquisition alerts:

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CHEA remained flat at $10.23 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15. Chenghe Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chenghe Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenghe Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.