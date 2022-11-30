Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Shares Down 1%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. 15,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 12,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Down 4.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a current ratio of 19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

