Chia (XCH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.44 Million

Chia (XCH) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Chia coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.88 or 0.00183825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a market capitalization of $178.98 million and $4.44 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chia has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.35 or 0.06757957 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.11 or 0.00505791 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,176.50 or 0.30764622 BTC.

About Chia

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,795,650 coins and its circulating supply is 5,796,028 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

