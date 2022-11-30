Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Down 3.7%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72. 22,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,220,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $712.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. Research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,009,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 550.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 777,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,546,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.