China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Trading Up 5.6%

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 2,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.05.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.