Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.11

Shares of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and traded as high as $14.00. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

