Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $17.33 on Monday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78.

(Get Rating)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.