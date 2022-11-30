Christian Dior SE Announces Dividend of $1.02 (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.0222 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.
Christian Dior Price Performance
CHDRY stock remained flat at $175.25 during trading on Wednesday. Christian Dior has a 12-month low of $134.32 and a 12-month high of $216.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.07.
About Christian Dior
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Christian Dior (CHDRY)
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.