Christian Dior SE Announces Dividend of $1.02 (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.0222 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

CHDRY stock remained flat at $175.25 during trading on Wednesday. Christian Dior has a 12-month low of $134.32 and a 12-month high of $216.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.07.

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Loewe, Marc Jacobs, Celine, Kenzo, Givenchy, Pink Shirtmaker, Emilio Pucci, Berluti, Loro Piana, Rimowa brand names; wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, a Belvedere, Volcán de mi Tierra, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Ruinart, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, and Château d'Esclans brand names; and perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fenty, Ole Henriksen, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian brand names.

