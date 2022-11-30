Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,329 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.73.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $216.16. 29,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,667. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

