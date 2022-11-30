Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Cincinnati Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CNNB remained flat at $14.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc. owned 2.97% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

