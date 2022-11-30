Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $525.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.20.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $450.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 17.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cintas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Cintas by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 59.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.