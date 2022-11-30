Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $461.84

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $461.84 and last traded at $461.84, with a volume of 5345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $450.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.20.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $415.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.