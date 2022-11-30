Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Update

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLVLY traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $21.41.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.0241 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.02.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

