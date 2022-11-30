CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the October 31st total of 29,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) by 172.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CLPS Incorporation worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CLPS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,184. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. CLPS Incorporation has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

