CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Short Interest Update

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCNEP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. 931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

