CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $168,240,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 1,181.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,763,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,424 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $37,322,000. Finally, Bank of Italy boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 22,289,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,502 shares during the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNHI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Articles

