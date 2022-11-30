Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Short Interest Down 43.3% in November

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the October 31st total of 112,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 157.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 1.5 %

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Shares of COKE traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.60. 885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,759. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52 week low of $405.03 and a 52 week high of $656.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.84%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

