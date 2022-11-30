Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Position Lessened by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,369 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CGNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of Cognyte Software stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,602. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $206.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.33. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $21.47.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.18). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.