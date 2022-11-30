Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,369 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNT. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cognyte Software by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of CGNT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. 85,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,602. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $206.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.18). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

