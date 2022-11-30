Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) One Day Volume Reaches $12.70 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $800.69 million and $12.70 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,247.98 or 0.07271916 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.51 or 0.06827811 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00506663 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.56 or 0.30817647 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

