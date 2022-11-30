CoinField Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $442.41 (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 30th. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $74.90 million and $442.41 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinField Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinField Coin has traded 116.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com . CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

