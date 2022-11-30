Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.12

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.12 and last traded at $74.93, with a volume of 15908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.15.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $156,158.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,149,734 shares in the company, valued at $85,333,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $156,158.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,149,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,333,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,819 shares of company stock valued at $901,859 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 19.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 25.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 71.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.