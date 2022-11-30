Comparing abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) & 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) and abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of 5N Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Risk and Volatility

5N Plus has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, abrdn has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus -5.18% -0.39% -0.14% abrdn N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 5N Plus and abrdn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares 5N Plus and abrdn’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $209.99 million 1.01 $3.11 million ($0.16) -15.00 abrdn $2.32 billion 2.32 $1.37 billion N/A N/A

abrdn has higher revenue and earnings than 5N Plus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 5N Plus and abrdn, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 1 1 0 2.50 abrdn 0 0 0 0 N/A

5N Plus currently has a consensus target price of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 71.88%. Given 5N Plus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than abrdn.

Summary

abrdn beats 5N Plus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5N Plus

(Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications. In addition, the company is involved in animal feed additives and pharmaceutical ingredients as well as offers recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial applications.5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About abrdn

(Get Rating)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. It also makes real estate investments. The company was formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen plc. abrdn plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.