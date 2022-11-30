Comparing XWELL (XWEL) & Its Rivals

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) is one of 63 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare XWELL to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares XWELL and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07% XWELL Competitors -18.06% -53.91% -4.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for XWELL and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00 XWELL Competitors 193 851 1447 63 2.54

Institutional and Insider Ownership

XWELL presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 261.45%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 28.95%. Given XWELL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XWELL is more favorable than its competitors.

13.4% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of XWELL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XWELL and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $73.73 million $3.35 million -2.44 XWELL Competitors $659.01 million $53.72 million 352.20

XWELL’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than XWELL. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

XWELL has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XWELL’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XWELL competitors beat XWELL on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About XWELL

XWELL Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe brands. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services. In addition, the company offers services through an integrated digital platform, and a relevant retail offering to the traveling public. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 spa and clinic locations in 24 airports in the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as XpresSpa Group, Inc. and changed its name to XWELL Inc. in October 2022. XWELL Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

