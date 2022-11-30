Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Gap Up to $41.01

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.01, but opened at $43.80. Compass Minerals International shares last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 2,068 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -27.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 126.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 373.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

