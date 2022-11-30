Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 245.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $176.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.03 and a 200 day moving average of $130.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

