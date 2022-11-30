Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.80. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

