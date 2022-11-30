Condor Capital Management Acquires 1,400 Shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Jupiter Acquisition were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Jupiter Acquisition by 17.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 86,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in Jupiter Acquisition by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 141,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Get Jupiter Acquisition alerts:

Jupiter Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ JAQCU opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

About Jupiter Acquisition

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAQCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.