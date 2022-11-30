Condor Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Accretion Acquisition were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Accretion Acquisition by 131.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Accretion Acquisition alerts:

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

ENERU stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

Accretion Acquisition Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accretion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accretion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.