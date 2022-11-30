Condor Capital Management Has $54,000 Position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU)

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,000.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PBAXU opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $11.21.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

