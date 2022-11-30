Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Trading Down 2.6%

Condor Petroleum Inc. (TSE:CPI – Get Rating) fell 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 3,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 14,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Condor Petroleum Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48.

Condor Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Condor Petroleum Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Turkey and Kazakhstan. It owns 100% interests in the Poyraz Ridge and Destan operating licenses located in the Gallipoli Peninsula in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.