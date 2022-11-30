Conflux Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.62 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $59.65 million and $2.62 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,836.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00463109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023188 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00117218 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00837060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.46 or 0.00662216 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00249465 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02860814 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,045,452.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.