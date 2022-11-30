CONMED (CNMD) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) is one of 69 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CONMED to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CONMED and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.01 billion $62.54 million -27.03 CONMED Competitors $1.03 billion $130.62 million -0.07

CONMED’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CONMED. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CONMED pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. CONMED pays out -27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 633.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

44.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of CONMED shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -7.74% 14.00% 5.24% CONMED Competitors -694.79% -44.32% -25.31%

Volatility & Risk

CONMED has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED’s peers have a beta of 13.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CONMED and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 1 0 3.00 CONMED Competitors 90 602 1660 78 2.71

CONMED presently has a consensus target price of $106.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.92%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 94.18%. Given CONMED’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CONMED has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

CONMED peers beat CONMED on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the biliary structures, as well as cardiac monitoring products comprising ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

