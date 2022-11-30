ConstitutionDAO Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $125.21 Million (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $125.21 million and approximately $51.12 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.35 or 0.06757957 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00506929 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,179.61 or 0.30833831 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO Profile

ConstitutionDAO’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.

Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

