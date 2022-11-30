Contrasting Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) and LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR)

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) and LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fox Factory and LiveWire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Factory 0 0 3 0 3.00 LiveWire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fox Factory presently has a consensus price target of $111.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.16%. LiveWire Group has a consensus price target of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 42.16%. Given LiveWire Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveWire Group is more favorable than Fox Factory.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Factory 12.37% 22.22% 13.18% LiveWire Group N/A -22.53% 1.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fox Factory and LiveWire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Fox Factory and LiveWire Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Factory $1.30 billion 3.34 $163.82 million $4.48 22.91 LiveWire Group N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWire Group.

Risk and Volatility

Fox Factory has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWire Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Fox Factory shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of LiveWire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fox Factory shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fox Factory beats LiveWire Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, chain rings, pedals, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as sells aftermarket products to dealers and distributors. The company offers powered vehicles under the FOX, BDS Suspension, Zone Offroad, JKS Manufacturing, RT Pro UTV, 4×4 Posi-Lok, Ridetech, Tuscany, Outside Van, and SCA brands; and mountain bikes and road bikes under the FOX, Race Face, Easton Cycling, and Marzocchi brands. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

