Contrasting InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) & Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InfuSystem and Nyxoah’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $102.38 million 1.73 $1.42 million $0.01 858.86 Nyxoah $1.01 million 128.42 -$32.68 million N/A N/A

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A Nyxoah 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for InfuSystem and Nyxoah, as provided by MarketBeat.

Nyxoah has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 310.26%. Given Nyxoah’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than InfuSystem.

Profitability

This table compares InfuSystem and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 0.28% 0.63% 0.30% Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of InfuSystem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Nyxoah shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of InfuSystem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

InfuSystem has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nyxoah has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InfuSystem beats Nyxoah on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InfuSystem



InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, hospital market, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

About Nyxoah



Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

