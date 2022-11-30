Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW) Short Interest Down 41.0% in November

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the October 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Core Scientific Price Performance

CORZW stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure services in the United States. It designs, owns, and operates carbon neutral infrastructure facilities for blockchain and AI computing; mines digital assets; and provides hosting solutions for digital asset mining, blockchain applications, and AI.

