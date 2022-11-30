Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.36

Shares of Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.36 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 9.59 ($0.11). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12), with a volume of 510,988 shares.

Corero Network Security Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.00.

Corero Network Security Company Profile

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

