Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.70

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and traded as high as $24.77. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

Corning Natural Gas Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a market cap of $76.08 million and a P/E ratio of 47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Corning Natural Gas Company Profile

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 434 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,900 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 20 miles of gas distribution pipe.

