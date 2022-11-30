Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $565.42.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $528.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.69. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

