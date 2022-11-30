COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Shares Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,110 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.45% of COVA Acquisition worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $16,297,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 32.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,111,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 274,106 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 42.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 300,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 1,469.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 752,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 7.6% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,346 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

COVA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of COVA stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

COVA Acquisition Profile

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.