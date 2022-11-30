Covenant Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00013238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Covenant has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Covenant has a market capitalization of $153.28 million and $149,144.17 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,524,154 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

